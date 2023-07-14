Friday, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Chicago White Sox and Michael Kopech, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rays.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .255.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this season (40 of 67), with more than one hit 11 times (16.4%).

In 11.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (23.9%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 37 .290 AVG .229 .330 OBP .279 .460 SLG .397 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/4 K/BB 27/9 6 SB 5

