Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keibert Ruiz is available when the Washington Nationals take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 2-for-4 with a double.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 24 games this season (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 21 of 73 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.237
|AVG
|.223
|.273
|OBP
|.290
|.341
|SLG
|.385
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|20
|18/4
|K/BB
|10/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2).
