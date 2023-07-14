Friday, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .284 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.

In 71.1% of his 83 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 37 .291 AVG .277 .330 OBP .325 .425 SLG .381 15 XBH 12 4 HR 2 24 RBI 22 39/11 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings