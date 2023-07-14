Eddie Rosario is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks while batting .254.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

In 60.8% of his 79 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (23 of 79), with more than one RBI 11 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .255 AVG .252 .291 OBP .324 .490 SLG .472 16 XBH 16 9 HR 5 26 RBI 17 39/8 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 1

