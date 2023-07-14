Friday, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In 5.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven home a run in 16 games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games.

He has scored in 31 games this year (36.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .247 AVG .275 .305 OBP .351 .296 SLG .386 4 XBH 10 2 HR 3 7 RBI 13 31/10 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

