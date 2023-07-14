Corey Dickerson is back in action for the Washington Nationals versus Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis CardinalsJuly 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rangers.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 22 of 37 games this year (59.5%) Dickerson has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 37 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (27.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (16.2%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .229 AVG .262 .240 OBP .308 .250 SLG .443 1 XBH 7 0 HR 2 5 RBI 9 9/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings