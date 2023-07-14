C.J. Abrams is back in action for the Washington Nationals versus Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis CardinalsJuly 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 3-for-5 with an RBI against the Rangers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .245.

Abrams has had a hit in 48 of 80 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (21.3%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this season (27.5%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (30 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .270 AVG .216 .321 OBP .261 .419 SLG .373 14 XBH 12 4 HR 3 13 RBI 22 31/8 K/BB 36/4 10 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings