We have two matches in Wimbledon semifinals (on grass) today in London, United Kingdom, including Ons Jabeur (No. 6 in world) taking the court against Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2). For how to watch, head to ESPN, where the tennis action will be streaming live.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: July 13

July 13 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 13

Match Round Match Time Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova Semifinal 8:30 AM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Semifinal 9:45 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Jabeur vs. Sabalenka

Jabeur has won one tournament so far this year, with an overall record of 19-8.

Sabalenka has registered a 37-7 record on the year, claiming two tournament wins.

Jabeur has played 20.4 games per match in her 27 matches so far this year (across all court types).

In her eight matches on grass this year, Jabeur has played an average of 20.3 games.

Jabeur has won 43.6% of her return games this year, and 68.8% of her service games.

Sabalenka has played 44 matches this year across all court types, averaging 19.5 games per match and winning 61.6% of those games.

Sabalenka averages 19 games per match and 8.9 games per set in seven matches on grass courts this year.

Including all surfaces, Sabalenka's service game winning percentage is 81.6% (winning 360 of 441 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 40.4% (claiming 169 of 418 return games).

Bet on Jabeur or Sabalenka to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Aryna Sabalenka Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 Quarterfinal Ons Jabeur Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 Quarterfinal

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.