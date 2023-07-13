2023 Genesis Scottish Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Xander Schauffele is the defending champion at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open ($9M purse), from July 13-16 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.
Genesis Scottish Open First Round Information
- Start Time: 2:15 AM ET
- Venue: The Renaissance Club
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards
Genesis Scottish Open Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 8:14 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +700
Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|4th
|-19
|4
|63-70-63-65
|U.S. Open
|3rd
|-7
|194
|67-68-68-70
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3rd
|-6
|1
|74-73-68-67
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 2:59 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +800
McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|7th
|-18
|5
|68-64-66-64
|U.S. Open
|2nd
|-9
|192
|65-67-69-70
|RBC Canadian Open
|9th
|-12
|5
|71-67-66-72
Patrick Cantlay
- Tee Time: 2:48 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Cantlay Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|4th
|-19
|4
|65-68-61-67
|U.S. Open
|14th
|-2
|199
|71-71-67-69
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30th
|+2
|9
|71-67-74-78
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 2:59 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Schauffele Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Travelers Championship
|19th
|-14
|9
|68-64-67-67
|U.S. Open
|10th
|-3
|198
|62-70-73-72
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24th
|+1
|8
|77-66-72-74
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 8:25 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Fowler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1st
|-24
|0
|67-65-64-68
|Travelers Championship
|13th
|-16
|7
|70-65-60-69
|U.S. Open
|5th
|-5
|196
|62-68-70-75
Genesis Scottish Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1800
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|Troy Merritt
|+3300
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2200
|Shane Lowry
|+3300
|Min Woo Lee
|+3500
|Wyndham Clark
|+4000
|Justin Thomas
|+4000
