Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will host the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16 ($3.8M purse), with Taylor Pendrith the favorite (+1600) and Trey Mullinax the most recent champion.

Barbasol Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win

Taylor Pendrith

Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET

12:54 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Pendrith Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Rocket Mortgage Classic 14th -17 7 67-64-67-73 Travelers Championship MC -3 - 71-66 U.S. Open MC +5 - 72-73

Lucas Glover

Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET

12:54 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Glover Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round John Deere Classic 6th -16 5 69-65-66-68 Rocket Mortgage Classic 4th -21 3 69-69-64-65 Travelers Championship MC +1 - 70-71

Peter Kuest

Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET

12:54 PM ET Odds to Win: +2500

Kuest Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round John Deere Classic 17th -14 7 67-67-65-71 Rocket Mortgage Classic 4th -21 3 64-70-65-68 RBC Canadian Open 57th -1 16 72-68-74-73

Akshay Bhatia

Tee Time: 2:22 PM ET

2:22 PM ET Odds to Win: +2800

Bhatia Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round John Deere Classic 35th -10 11 66-69-69-70 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 - 73-69 RBC Canadian Open 68th +1 18 69-74-73-73

Kevin Streelman

Tee Time: 7:40 AM ET

7:40 AM ET Odds to Win: +3000

Streelman Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round John Deere Classic 51st -8 13 71-63-71-71 Travelers Championship MC -3 - 65-72 U.S. Open 49th +6 207 72-69-71-74

Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Troy Merritt +3300 Cameron Champ +3500 Chad Ramey +4000 Niklas Norgaard Moeller +4000 Grayson Murray +4000 Carl Yuan +4000 Ryo Hisatsune +4000 Patton Kizzire +4000 Justin Lower +4000 Andrew Novak +4500

