In Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday, Madison Keys faces Aryna Sabalenka.

In the Quarterfinal, Sabalenka is the favorite against Keys, with -190 odds compared to the underdog's +155.

Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday, July 12 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 65.5% chance to win.

Madison Keys Aryna Sabalenka +155 Odds to Win Match -190 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +275 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Keys is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 102-ranked Mirra Andreeva in Monday's Round of 16.

Sabalenka eliminated Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

In her 48 matches over the past year across all court types, Keys has played an average of 20.8 games.

Keys has played nine matches on grass over the past year, and 20.3 games per match.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 65 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 57.9% of the games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Sabalenka has averaged 19.2 games per match and 8.8 games per set, winning 61.7% of those games.

Keys and Sabalenka have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Bett1open Round of 16. Keys claimed victory in that bout 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Keys has clinched two sets against Sabalenka (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Sabalenka's one.

Sabalenka and Keys have faced off in 29 total games, with Sabalenka taking 15 and Keys claiming 14.

In one match between Keys and Sabalenka, they have played 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

