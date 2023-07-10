There are four matches in Wimbledon (grass) round of 16 today, highlighted by No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur against No. 9 Petra Kvitova. All the action can be found via live stream.

Wimbledon Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: July 10
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 10

Match Round Match Time
Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Round of 16 6:00 AM ET
Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Elena Rybakina Round of 16 8:30 AM ET
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 16 10:00 AM ET
Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova Round of 16 10:25 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Jabeur vs. Kvitova

  • Jabeur has won one title so far this year, and her record is 17-8.
  • Kvitova has registered a 23-7 record on the year, claiming two tournament wins.
  • Jabeur has played 25 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.2 games per match.
  • On grass, Jabeur has played six matches this year, totaling 19.5 games per match while winning 56.4% of games.
  • So far this year, Jabeur has won 43.1% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games.
  • So far this year, Kvitova has played 30 total matches (across all court types), with a 56.3% game winning percentage. She averages 21 games per match and 10 games per set.
  • On grass surfaces, Kvitova has played eight matches (averaging 20.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set).
  • Kvitova has amassed a service game winning percentage of 78.9% on all surfaces (247-for-313 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 33.9% (107-for-316 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round
Marketa Vondrousova Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 16
Mirra Andreeva Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 Round of 32
Jessica Pegula Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 Round of 16
Iga Swiatek Belinda Bencic 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 16
Elina Svitolina Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 16

