Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Marcus Semien, Lane Thomas and others in the Texas Rangers-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 48 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashing .304/.349/.501 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 83 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .261/.338/.481 slash line so far this year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers' Dane Dunning (8-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 4 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 8.2 4 2 2 10 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 7.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Angels Jun. 12 5.0 6 4 4 3 5

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Semien Stats

Semien has 103 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 39 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .271/.337/.437 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 20 doubles, 23 home runs, 36 walks and 73 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.332/.520 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

