The Texas Rangers (52-38) and the Washington Nationals (35-54) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Sunday, July 9 at Nationals Park, with Dane Dunning pitching for the Rangers and Patrick Corbin toeing the rubber for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Nationals have +170 odds to win. The total for the contest has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-1, 2.71 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-10, 5.22 ERA)

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Rangers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+170) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

The Rangers have won 34, or 58.6%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Rangers have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 3-7 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 32, or 39.5%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won 12 of 26 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

