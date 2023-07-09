Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will hit the field on Sunday at Nationals Park against Dane Dunning, who starts for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+170). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -210 +170 10 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (39.5%) in those contests.

Washington has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and is 12-14 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 88 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-32 21-22 19-23 16-30 24-30 11-23

