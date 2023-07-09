Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last game against the Rangers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in 50 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 80), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garcia has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (32.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (10.0%).
  • In 29 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 38
.256 AVG .281
.287 OBP .323
.388 SLG .373
11 XBH 10
3 HR 2
16 RBI 21
15/8 K/BB 24/11
3 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.