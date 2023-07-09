On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .226.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has an RBI in 24 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .229 AVG .223 .266 OBP .290 .328 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 12 RBI 20 17/4 K/BB 10/12 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings