On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .284.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 105th in slugging.
  • In 70.7% of his games this season (58 of 82), Meneses has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (30.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (4.9%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 36.6% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 29 of 82 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 37
.290 AVG .277
.326 OBP .325
.409 SLG .381
14 XBH 12
3 HR 2
23 RBI 22
37/10 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.