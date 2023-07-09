Dominic Smith -- hitting .263 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 15 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 30 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .245 AVG .275 .301 OBP .351 .277 SLG .386 3 XBH 10 1 HR 3 6 RBI 13 31/10 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings