C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams and his .342 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .238 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (47 of 79), with at least two hits 16 times (20.3%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (26.6%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.259
|AVG
|.216
|.312
|OBP
|.261
|.413
|SLG
|.373
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/4
|9
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning (8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
