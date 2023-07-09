C.J. Abrams and his .342 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .238 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (47 of 79), with at least two hits 16 times (20.3%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (26.6%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .259 AVG .216 .312 OBP .261 .413 SLG .373 14 XBH 12 4 HR 3 12 RBI 22 31/8 K/BB 36/4 9 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings