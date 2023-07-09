Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Austin Riley (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rays Player Props
|Braves vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .264 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 60 of 88 games this year (68.2%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (17.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.303
|AVG
|.224
|.359
|OBP
|.292
|.491
|SLG
|.408
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|25
|43/15
|K/BB
|47/16
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin (9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.