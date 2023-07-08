Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (52-37) on Saturday, July 8, when they clash with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (34-54) at Nationals Park at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +155. A 10-run total is set for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-5, 4.86 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 31, or 38.8%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 15-17 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

