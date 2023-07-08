Adolis Garcia and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +150 moneyline odds. The total is 10 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Rangers -185 +150 10 -110 -110

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (38.8%) in those games.

Washington is 16-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 40 of its 87 chances.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-32 21-22 18-23 16-30 24-30 10-23

