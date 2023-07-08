If you're looking for Saturday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Mitch Keller and the Pirates versus Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for July 8.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Cubs at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Drew Smyly (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Gerrit Cole (8-2) for the game between the teams Saturday.

CHC: Smyly NYY: Cole 17 (90 IP) Games/IP 18 (109.2 IP) 4.30 ERA 2.79 7.6 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -190

-190 CHC Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8 runs

Blue Jays at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-4) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Matt Manning (2-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.

TOR: Gausman DET: Manning 18 (109.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (22.1 IP) 3.04 ERA 4.84 12.0 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Tigers

TOR Odds to Win: -225

-225 DET Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8 runs

Orioles at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (6-4) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (4-2) when the clubs meet Saturday.

BAL: Wells MIN: Gray 17 (98.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (93.2 IP) 3.19 ERA 2.40 9.0 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 BAL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-5) to the hill as they play the White Sox on Saturday.

STL: Mikolas CHW: TBD 18 (105.2 IP) Games/IP - 4.51 ERA - 6.1 K/9 -

Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-5) to the mound as they face the Giants on Saturday.

COL: Seabold SF: TBD 18 (66.2 IP) Games/IP - 6.61 ERA - 6.7 K/9 -

Rangers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-5) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Jake Irvin (1-5) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

TEX: Heaney WSH: Irvin 16 (83 IP) Games/IP 11 (53.2 IP) 4.12 ERA 4.86 9.7 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Nationals

TEX Odds to Win: -175

-175 WSH Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10 runs

Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (2-3) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Braxton Garrett (4-2) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

PHI: Suarez MIA: Garrett 10 (56.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (87.1 IP) 3.67 ERA 3.61 8.8 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -110

-110 PHI Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (5-7) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will look to Gavin Williams (0-1) when the clubs play on Saturday.

KC: Singer CLE: Williams 17 (89.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (19 IP) 5.52 ERA 3.79 7.4 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -175

-175 KC Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (1-1) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will look to James Paxton (4-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.

OAK: Blackburn BOS: Paxton 7 (36 IP) Games/IP 9 (50 IP) 4.50 ERA 2.70 10.0 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9.5 runs

Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will counter with Colin Rea (5-4) when the teams play on Saturday.

CIN: Weaver MIL: Rea 14 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (75.2 IP) 6.72 ERA 4.40 7.4 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -130

-130 CIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Pirates at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (9-4) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Gallen (11-3) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

PIT: Keller ARI: Gallen 18 (110 IP) Games/IP 19 (118.1 IP) 3.52 ERA 3.04 10.2 K/9 9.5

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will look to Framber Valdez (7-6) when the teams play Saturday.

SEA: Woo HOU: Valdez 6 (28.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (105 IP) 4.08 ERA 2.49 12.2 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -140

-140 SEA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Braves at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (10-2) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will give the start to Taj Bradley (5-4) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

ATL: Strider TB: Bradley 17 (98.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (56.1 IP) 3.75 ERA 5.11 14.2 K/9 12.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Rays

ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 TB Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Angels at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (2-5) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Michael Grove (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Saturday.

LAA: Detmers LAD: Grove 15 (82.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (41 IP) 3.72 ERA 7.02 11.3 K/9 8.1

Mets at Padres Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send David Peterson (2-6) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (5-7) when the teams face off on Saturday.

NYM: Peterson SD: Snell 10 (49 IP) Games/IP 17 (92 IP) 6.61 ERA 3.13 9.7 K/9 11.8

Vegas Odds for Mets at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -175

-175 NYM Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

