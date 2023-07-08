Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 104 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .501. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 21st in slugging.
- In 79.3% of his 87 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 33 games this year (37.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (54.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.314
|AVG
|.289
|.349
|OBP
|.346
|.552
|SLG
|.451
|24
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|58/12
|6
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.12 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
