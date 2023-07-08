Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Rangers
|Nationals vs Rangers Odds
|Nationals vs Rangers Prediction
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 53 of 83 games this year (63.9%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).
- In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 83 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.333
|OBP
|.345
|.444
|SLG
|.506
|22
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|25
|34/15
|K/BB
|37/15
|1
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Heaney (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.12 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.