Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .286 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- Vargas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last games.
- In 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 30 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Vargas has had an RBI in six games this year (20.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|19
|.290
|AVG
|.283
|.290
|OBP
|.333
|.516
|SLG
|.396
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|7
|3/0
|K/BB
|1/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.12 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
