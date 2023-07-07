On Friday, July 7 at 7:05 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (51-37) visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (34-53) in the series opener at Nationals Park.

The Rangers are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+150). The total for the game has been listed at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford - TEX (0-1, 4.98 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (5-4, 4.34 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 12-2 (85.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-6 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

