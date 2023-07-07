The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, two walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 45 of 77 games this year (58.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Abrams has an RBI in 21 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .250 AVG .216 .301 OBP .261 .412 SLG .373 14 XBH 12 4 HR 3 12 RBI 22 30/7 K/BB 36/4 7 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings