Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rays on July 7, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wander Franco are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays play at Tropicana Field on Friday (beginning at 6:40 PM ET).
Braves vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI (117 total hits). He has stolen 41 bases.
- He has a .337/.414/.594 slash line so far this year.
- Acuna will look for his 17th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI (84 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashing .254/.361/.577 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|11
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 20
|4.1
|6
|6
|6
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.342/.462 on the year.
- Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has put up 88 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He's slashing .310/.399/.496 on the season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
