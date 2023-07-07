Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

TV Channel: MASN2

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has eight doubles, four home runs and 28 walks while hitting .208.

Call has gotten a hit in 34 of 64 games this year (53.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 64), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (23.4%), with more than one RBI in five of them (7.8%).

In 20 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .228 AVG .188 .294 OBP .308 .325 SLG .268 7 XBH 5 2 HR 2 13 RBI 8 27/11 K/BB 21/17 3 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings