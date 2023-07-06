Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .824 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .273 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Garrett has gotten a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Garrett has picked up an RBI in 21.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.197
|AVG
|.347
|.266
|OBP
|.407
|.268
|SLG
|.597
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|16
|21/5
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Williamson (1-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
