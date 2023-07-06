Lane Thomas and Spencer Steer are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds play at Nationals Park on Thursday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

MacKenzie Gore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gore Stats

The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for his 18th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Gore has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 4.48 ERA ranks 47th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 1 2.2 6 7 7 3 3 at Padres Jun. 25 5.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Cardinals Jun. 20 6.0 9 5 5 8 2 at Astros Jun. 15 5.2 4 0 0 4 3 at Braves Jun. 10 5.0 4 5 5 3 1

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 102 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .304/.351/.509 on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .261/.338/.477 slash line on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 41 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .290/.381/.500 so far this season.

Steer has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 85 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.346/.423 on the season.

India enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0

