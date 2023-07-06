How to Watch the Nationals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
The Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Lane Thomas and Spencer Steer -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (69).
- Washington ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .393.
- The Nationals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.260).
- Washington scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (352 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Nationals' .317 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.
- The Nationals strike out seven times per game, the least Ks in MLB.
- Washington's pitching staff is 29th in the majors with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Washington's 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.499).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (4-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Gore enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gore is trying to pick up his 13th start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|L 19-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|7/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/3/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luke Weaver
|7/4/2023
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Brett Kennedy
|7/5/2023
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Brandon Williamson
|7/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Heaney
|7/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Martín Pérez
|7/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Dane Dunning
|7/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
