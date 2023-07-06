The Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Thursday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Lane Thomas and Spencer Steer -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (69).

Washington ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .393.

The Nationals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.260).

Washington scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (352 total, 4.1 per game).

The Nationals' .317 on-base percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Nationals strike out seven times per game, the least Ks in MLB.

Washington's pitching staff is 29th in the majors with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington's 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the third-worst WHIP in MLB (1.499).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (4-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

Gore enters this outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Gore is trying to pick up his 13th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Andrew Heaney 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Martín Pérez 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

