The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis (batting .240 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is batting .250 with a home run and three walks.

Chavis has had a base hit in 11 of 18 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Chavis has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .200 AVG .286 .200 OBP .355 .200 SLG .393 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 1 RBI 2 7/0 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

