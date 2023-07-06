Keibert Ruiz -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .233.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 39 of 70 games this season (55.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (25.7%).

He has homered in eight games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with more than one RBI six times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 70 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .246 AVG .223 .285 OBP .290 .352 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 12 RBI 20 14/4 K/BB 10/12 0 SB 0

