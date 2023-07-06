Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .281 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 133rd in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 56 of 79 games this year (70.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.1%).
- In 79 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.285
|AVG
|.277
|.324
|OBP
|.325
|.352
|SLG
|.381
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|22
|35/10
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Reds will send Williamson (1-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
