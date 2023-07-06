Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jeimer Candelario (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has had a hit in 52 of 82 games this year (63.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.6%).
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (14.6%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.3% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.9% of his games this year (36 of 82), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.331
|OBP
|.345
|.449
|SLG
|.506
|22
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|25
|34/15
|K/BB
|37/15
|0
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
