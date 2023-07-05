The Cincinnati Reds visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 100 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.347/.509 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .261/.339/.477 slash line so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Ashcraft Stats

Graham Ashcraft (3-6) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 15 starts this season.

Ashcraft has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jun. 30 6.2 3 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jun. 24 4.0 10 6 6 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 2.2 3 3 3 1 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 3 4.0 9 10 10 2 4 at Cubs May. 28 5.0 5 3 3 6 3

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 89 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.381/.505 on the year.

Steer will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 4 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0

Jonathan India Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 84 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .255/.344/.426 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 4 3-for-6 3 2 3 9 0 at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

