Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Graham Ashcraft, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 69 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 350 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 599 as a team.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.79) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.485 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Josiah Gray (6-6) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

He has earned a quality start six times in 17 starts this season.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Andrew Heaney 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Martín Pérez 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

