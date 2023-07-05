The Cincinnati Reds versus Washington Nationals game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Matt McLain and Jeimer Candelario.

The Nationals are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Reds (-125). The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a spread.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 31 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has entered 71 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 28-43 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 39 of its 84 chances.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-29 21-22 18-22 16-28 24-29 10-21

