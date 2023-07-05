Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (batting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .267.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (48 of 77), with at least two hits 26 times (33.8%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (27 of 77), with two or more runs eight times (10.4%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.277
|OBP
|.323
|.380
|SLG
|.373
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|15/6
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Ashcraft (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.66 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.66, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
