Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on July 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .281 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 20 walks.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 90th in on base percentage, and 135th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In 78 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 27 games this year (34.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.284
|AVG
|.277
|.320
|OBP
|.325
|.352
|SLG
|.381
|10
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|22
|35/9
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
- The Reds rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (3-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
