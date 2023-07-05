Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .261 with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 51 of 81 games this year (63.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- In 14.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 29.6% of his games this season (24 of 81), with more than one RBI 13 times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (44.4%), including eight multi-run games (9.9%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.333
|OBP
|.345
|.447
|SLG
|.506
|21
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|25
|34/15
|K/BB
|37/15
|0
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.66 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing batters.
