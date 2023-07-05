Braves vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (57-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) matching up at Progressive Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-5) will get the nod for the Guardians.
Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 9-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 50, or 67.6%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta is 29-9 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Atlanta has scored 479 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Mike Soroka vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|L 6-5
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
