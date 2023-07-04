Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .294 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
- Murphy enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- In 63.5% of his 63 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 20.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (38.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (17.5%).
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.333
|AVG
|.248
|.413
|OBP
|.361
|.617
|SLG
|.485
|18
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|21
|33/13
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 84 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
