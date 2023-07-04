Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds play Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 69 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 346 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.75) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.472 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (5-9) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.

He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Corbin has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Andrew Heaney 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Martín Pérez 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning

