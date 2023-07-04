Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will play Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park, at 11:05 AM ET.

The favored Reds have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +100. A 9.5-run total has been listed in this game.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has won 29 of its 73 games, or 39.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of its 83 opportunities.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-28 21-22 18-21 16-28 24-28 10-21

