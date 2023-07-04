Tuesday's contest features the Washington Nationals (34-50) and the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) clashing at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:05 AM ET on July 4.

The Reds will look to Brett Kennedy against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (5-9).

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Nationals have won in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Washington has won 29 of 73 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (346 total, 4.1 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule