On Tuesday, Luis Garcia (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brett Kennedy. First pitch is at 11:05 AM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.2% of them.

In 6.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 26 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .262 AVG .281 .286 OBP .323 .393 SLG .373 10 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 14/6 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

