Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luis Garcia (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brett Kennedy. First pitch is at 11:05 AM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.2% of them.
- In 6.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 26 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.281
|.286
|OBP
|.323
|.393
|SLG
|.373
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|14/6
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kennedy starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.
